Should you go with the more affordable RTX 4070 Ti or the older yet more powerful RTX 3090?

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has had quite the journey. It was originally going to be launched as a slightly weaker version of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, but the graphics card was met with a wave of criticism. The company took all the feedback and re-launched the card as the GeForce RTSX 4070 Ti. We're here to compare it against the older NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090.

Source: MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is part of the RTX 40 series of cards based on Ada Lovelace. It's also the most affordable RTX 40 GPU to date, which doesn't mean much with the current state of graphics card pricing.

Source: NVIDIA NVIDIA RTX 3090 NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is an older graphics card now compared to the RTX 4070 Ti, but it's still a very capable 4K powerhouse. If you can find one at a discount, you may be able to bag a good deal.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 launched as the flagship GPU for the 30 series of graphics cards, whereas the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is currently the most affordable 40 series graphics card. You would be correct in assuming these two GPUs are worlds apart, but when looking at the specifications, it's clear to see just how much of a jump the RTX 40 series is.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere Process 4 nm 8 nm Transistors 35.8 billion 28.3 billion Compute Units 60 82 Ray Accelerators 60 82 Stream Processors 7,680 10,496 Base Clock Speed 2,310 MHz 1,395 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,610 MHz 2,695 MHz Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2 GB/s 936.2 GB/s Power Draw 285 W 350 W Price $799 $1,499

As well as the specifications such as clock speeds, memory, and core counts, we'll be comparing the performance and price of the RTX 3090 and RTX 4070 Ti to see which offers the best bang for your buck. With the price of PC components remaining vastly inflated, it's more important than ever to ensure you're getting the best value, especially when we always recommend spending as much as possible on a GPU.

Architecture

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is built on the newer Ada Lovelace architecture, which brings with it numerous improvements over the older RTX 3090 and its Ampere platform. The switch to Lovelace introduces 3rd-gen ray tracing cores, as well as 4th-gen tensor cores. This allows even the more affordable RTX 4070 Ti to punch way above its weight compared to previous generation cards.

It's also more power-efficient, requiring less draw from the PSU to achieve the same performance results. Just check the clock speeds with the RTX 4070 Ti able to boost up to 2.6GHz while the RTX 3090 is capable of hitting 2.7GHz. Base clock speeds are even more staggering with the RTX 4070 Ti capable of 2.3GHz and the RTX 3090 just 1.4GHz.

Then look at the power draw. It's a full 65W less than the RTX 3090. Sure, it may appear weaker in places on paper, but the RTX 4070 Ti has some serious firepower under the hood and makes the RTX 3090 look like a budget card. The RTX 4070 Ti is the winner for architecture and specifications by a clear mile.

Price

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti launched with a price of $799, making it the most affordable RTX 40 series card to date. But the MSRP essentially means nothing as you can easily find an RTX 4070 Ti for as high as $1,200. Again, this is the most affordable and least capable GPU released by NVIDIA for its RTX 40 series — it's the entry point for gamers looking for the latest from team green.

Performance-wise, the RTX 4070 Ti is considerably faster than the RTX 3090, but is it worth the bump in price for what the SKU represents? Not when you consider the RTX 3070 cost $500 at launch.

Performance

You'd be wrong to assume the RTX 3090 would perform better than the RTX 4070 Ti due to the increased number of tensor cores at 10,496 against the RTX 4070 Ti's 7,680. The faster clock speed more than makes up for this slight dip and the newer generation of hardware results in considerable gains at all resolutions.

It's when you're pushing hard games to a 4K panel you may encounter issues with half the RAM on the RTX 4070 Ti. 12GB sounds like a lot, but it can quickly get eaten up by high-resolution textures and other data. The RTX 3090 has 24GB and should be more than enough for high-fidelity gaming.

Which GPU is better?

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is the better GPU. It offers vastly superior performance and is capable of handling 4K gaming, all with an entry-level GPU. We'd recommend this graphics card if you're choosing between the two. The lower power draw, quieter and cooler operation, and newer architecture make it the better GPU.

Where the RTX 3090 comes into play is if you can find it at a cheaper price than the RTX 4070 Ti and if you're planning on really pushing 4K in demanding games, whereby 12GB of RAM on the 4070 Ti may be a bottleneck.

Source: MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti The newer Ada Lovelace-powered RTX 4070 Ti is incredibly capable, allowing you to enjoy some smooth 4K gaming. It's just a little costly.