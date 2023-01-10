If you absolutely must have the latest Nvidia 40 series graphics cards, you have two options with the 4070 Ti and the 4080.

NVIDIA introduced the GeForce RTX 4080 as part of its 40 series launch and for 2023, the company outed the RTX 4070 Ti to sit just below the GPU and offer a "more affordable" entry point. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti vs. RTX 4080 to see which would be the best graphics card for you to buy.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

NVIDIA has a few graphics cards out now for its 40 series, including the most powerful GPU around in the form of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. The RTX 4080 is positioned below it, offering capable 4K performance at an inflated price of $1,199. The RTX 4070 Ti was released with a price tag of $799 but can still tackle 4K gaming with some settings turned down.

When shopping around for a new GPU, value really should be of no concern as it doesn't really matter which new graphics card you end up buying, you're likely getting a subpar deal. Even the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX could be viewed as overpriced. For better outright performance, the RTX 4080 is the way to go. If you'd rather not spend too much, the RTX 4070 Ti is your card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Process 4 nm 4 nm Transistors 35.8 billion 45.9 billion Compute Units 60 76 Ray Accelerators 60 76 Stream Processors 7,680 9,728 Base Clock Speed 2,310 MHz 2,205 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,610 MHz 2,505 MHz Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2 GB/s 716.8 GB/s Power Draw 285 W 320 W Price $799 $1,199

RTX 4070 Ti vs. RTX 4080: Price and availability

It's difficult to discuss GPU pricing without having a giggle. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 launched for $1,199, which is a lot of money to pay for a graphics card that isn't even the flagship model. To put this into perspective, its predecessor, the RTX 3080, originally launched for $699. Sure, NVIDIA made some serious improvements with the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, but does it warrant an additional $500?

The newer NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti launched with an MSRP of $799. That's still more than what the previous gen RTX 3080 launched for. Now, the RTX 4070 Ti is technically the better card over the RTX 3080 and so that may make some sense, but the older RTX cards were substantial upgrades without such a steep price hike. Gamers are struggling to fund PC gaming and new card releases such as this don't help.

Both the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti aren't great deals at all, which makes recommending either GPU difficult. It's also worth noting that NVIDIA will not be releasing its own Founder's Edition of the RTX 4070 Ti, meaning you can expect to pay more than $799 for AIB partner cards.

Architecture

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is actually a relaunch of sorts. Originally announced as a 12GB RTX 4080, the card was met by much deserved criticism from just about everyone. The company is back with the RTX 4070 Ti and it's based on the very same platform and architecture as its RTX 4080 sibling.

With the RTX 4070 Ti, NVIDIA cut down the RAM by 4GB and it's on a slower 192-bit bus, compared to the 256-bit bus with the RTX 4080. This is a substantial step down and adds to the performance deficit of the RTX 4070 Ti, which is largely what caused all the fuss about it originally being listed as an RTX 4080.

To go alongside the reduction in memory bandwidth are fewer CUDA cores, fewer ray tracing cores, and slower clock speeds. But the Ada Lovelace architecture is really efficient and you won't see the RTX 4070 Ti or RTX 4080 hit draws anywhere close to the ridiculous numbers of the RTX 4090.

Performance

We haven't been able to get our paws on the RTX 4070 Ti to compare against the figures we have for the RTX 4080, but it's easy to picture where the card should be standing thanks to the specifications. The 4070 Ti should sit comfortably behind the two AMD Radeon RX 7900 cards, which is largely reflected in the price, though the similarly priced RX 7900 XT wins here.

There are also fewer ray tracing cores and so you can expect to see an even worse showing for the RTX 4070 Ti compared to the RTX 4080 when the feature is enabled in games. The table below has all our figures for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080.

Game NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 2K, Ultra: 121 FPS

2K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 73 FPS

4K, Ultra: 65 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 31 FPS DOOM Eternal 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 265 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 202 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 159 FPS Fay Cry 6 2K, Ultra: 156 FPS

4K, Ultra: 105 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 95 FPS Metro Exodus 2K, Extreme: 179 FPS

2K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 143 FPS

4K, Extreme: 98 FPS

4K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 80 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 2K, Ultra: 142 FPS

4K, Ultra: 96 FPS

If we're to assume the RTX 4070 Ti performs behind the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, we'd subtract upwards of 20% from these numbers to reach an estimation for the 4070 Ti.

Which GPU is best?

This is a difficult one to answer. Both GPUs don't offer great value. If you want the best performance, go with the RTX 4080 if you absolutely must buy a 40-series GPU from NVIDIA. If you want to save money and get a "better" deal, the RTX 4070 Ti is the choice for you. If you'd like my honest opinion ... check previous generations for better value.

There's also AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which may be overpriced but is a far better value proposition than both NVIDIA cards here. The GPU landscape looks set to continue offering terrible value for PC gamers in the coming months, and holding out may not provide a golden opportunity to bag a GPU deal.

