ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition Best performance There's no better GPU than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. It's incredibly capable and expensive. The price of GPUs has sent this graphics card beyond $2,000 for some models, making it largely overkill for most PC builds. Pros The best-performing desktop 4K GPU Excellent for gmaing and video editing Cons Incredibly expensive Requires a LOT of power $2000 at Newegg



Picking the right graphics card for your PC depends on what resolution you want to play games at and how large your budget is. Both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4090 are designed with 4K gaming in mind, but the two GPUs are very different beasts. One is a recent replacement for the RTX 4080 and the latter is Nvidia's flagship graphics card with the best performance available ... at a steep price. I'm going to dive into the numbers and help you decide which is best for your PC.

Price, specs & availability

Choosing between performance and value

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super launched with an MSRP of $1,000, replacing the outgoing GeForce RTX 4080. The graphics card is designed for 1440p and 4K gaming and sits between the RTX 4070 Ti Super and the flagship RTX 4090. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is an older GPU, launching in 2023 for $1,600. This is the most powerful desktop GPU available to date and is priced out of reach for most PC gamers. The differences in performance can be easily summarized by comparing the specifications.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super is powered by the AD103 GPU and Ada Lovelace architecture. There are 10,240 shader units to work with, alongside 80 ray tracing cores, and 320 Tensor cores. The 16 GB of GDDR6X VRAM is ample for 1440p gaming and should be good for most games at 4K. The memory is on a 256-bit bus with a bandwidth of up to 736.3 GB/s. The base and boost speeds for the GPU come in at 2295 MHz and 2550 MHz, respectively.



ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4080 SUPER OC Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition Interface PCIe 4.0 PCIe 4.0 Memory 16 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X CUDA Cores 10,240 16,384 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Boost clock speed 2,640 MHz 2,520 MHz Memory bus width 256-bit 384-bit

Inside the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the AD102 GPU, a vastly superior component to the AD103. It has a massive amount of VRAM with 24 GDDR6X available for storing data. The improved 384-bit memory bus provides 1,008 GB/s of bandwidth for the GPU to handle intensive 4K gaming. 128 ray tracing cores join 16,384 shader units and 512 Tensor cores. With base and boost clock speeds of 2235 MHz and 2520 MHz, you'll be able to smash through most PC games with decent settings configured.

Gaming performance

The RTX 4090 is king

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super is no match for the RTX 4090. The latter would win in almost every test. It has considerably more firepower, draws more power from the PSU, and has a far higher throughput for high-fidelity gaming. Simply put, it's the best graphics card for gaming. That's not to say the RTX 4080 isn't worth considering as the 4090 costs $1,500 at MSRP, although you can expect to pay hundreds on top of this.

Games RTX 4080 Super RTX 4090 Cyberpunk 2077 (RT: Ultra) 2K: 77 FPS

4K: 33 FPS 2K: 159 FPS

4K: 121 FPS DOOM Eternal 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 269 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 216 FPS

4K, RT, Ultra Nightmare: 166 FPS 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 299 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 241 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 179 FPS

Using Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077 as examples, you can expect to enjoy more than 60 frames per second with the RTX 4080 Super, so long as settings are configured conservatively in Cyberpunk. Then there's the RTX 4090, which provides more than 100 frames per second across the board with settings configured to their maximum values. It truly is a marvel of a graphics card and can even handle some 8K gaming, should you happen to have a monitor.

Which GPU is right for you?

If you want the best gaming experience for your money, I'd go with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super. It may not be the best GPU Nvidia released, but it's considerably less expensive than the RTX 4090. As impressive as the RTX 4090 is, do you require that level of performance? The RTX 4080 makes more sense for the average high-end gaming PC.

If you can make full use of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, it's an incredible piece of kit. Whether the GPU is used inside a PC for productivity or gaming (or both!), it will power through most tasks without breaking a sweat. Just be prepared to part with enough money for an entire prebuilt PC for the luxury.