The graphics card is the most important component of any gaming PC. It's what determines how well all your favorite PC games will run at various resolutions. Nvidia's RTX 40 series of GPUs are incredibly powerful, but the company also bumped up its MSRP for the family of graphics cards, pricing many gamers out of the round. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the undisputed champion of gaming and the RTX 4080 is priced below it, but how do the two GPUs compare against one another? That's precisely what this guide will showcase!

Price, availability, and specs

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 both launched on September 20, 2022. The RTX 4080 had an MSRP of $1,199 and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 was at $1,599, making them among the most expensive graphics cards available. Availability was poor to begin with due to supply issues even though not many can afford these prices for a single component. The two GPUs offer considerable gains over previous generation cards, but the power draw and cost are both immense. Compared to AMD's Radeon GPUs, the Nvidia RTX 40 series of cards are excellent at standard gaming and ray tracing.



Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Brand Nvidia Nvidia Architecture Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Shader Units 9,728 16,384 Ray Accelerators/Cores 76 128 Base Clock Speed 2,205 MHz 2,235 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,505 MHz 2,520 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 716.8 GB/s 1,0008 GB/s Power Draw 320 W 450 W

The RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 are two very similar graphics cards. The RTX 4090 has 8GB more GDDR6X VRAM, a larger memory bus, more memory bandwidth, a higher power draw, slightly faster clock speeds, and almost double the number of shader units. All this results in a considerable uplift in performance over the RTX 4080. That's not the say the RTX 4080 isn't a good card in its own right — it can easily handle 4K gaming —but the RTX 4090 is simply the better GPU.

The Ada Lovelace architecture is identical across both graphics cards. Both GPUs utilize the same drivers and will support the same codecs. While the RTX 4080 costs $400 less in terms of MSRP, the RTX 4090 actually offers the best value in terms of price to performance. That's an indicator of how messed up the GPU market has been these past few years.

Performance

Regardless of which graphics card you end up buying, you're going to have an excellent gaming experience. The RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 have more than enough raw power to handle 2K and 4K resolutions with ray tracing enabled. One can expect to see a 20% drop in performance when moving from the RTX 4090 to the RTX 4080, which shows just how far ahead this flagship GPU is. The RTX 4080 is only slightly less capable than AMD's best graphics cards.

Game Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Cyberpunk 2077 2K, Ultra: 121 FPS

2K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 73 FPS

4K, Ultra: 65 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 31 FPS 2K, Ultra: 159 FPS

2K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 85 FPS

4K, Ultra: 121 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 77 FPS DOOM Eternal 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 265 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 202 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 159 FPS 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 299 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 241 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 179 FPS Fay Cry 6 2K, Ultra: 156 FPS

4K, Ultra: 119 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 88 FPS 2K, Ultra: 156 FPS

4K, Ultra: 105 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 95 FPS Metro Exodus 2K, Extreme: 149 FPS

2K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 143 FPS

4K, Extreme: 98 FPS

4K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 80 FPS 2K, Extreme: 178 FPS

2K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 155 FPS

4K, Extreme: 112 FPS

4K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 91 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 2K, Ultra: 142 FPS

4K, Ultra: 96 FPS 2K, Ultra: 164 FPS

4K, Ultra: 119 FPS

One area where the RTX 4080 will fall short of the RTX 4090 is content creators with just 16GB of VRAM. This should be good for gaming at higher resolutions as we're still using the same GDDR6X RAM found on the RTX 4090, but having less of it will only reduce the available performance on tap with the card having to use system memory to store additional data.

Which is right for you?

We'd recommend buying the RTX 4090 out of the two Nvidia graphics cards. If it means holding off to save enough and cover the additional cost, we feel it's worth it. The RTX 4080 doesn't offer great value, which makes the RTX 4090 the better pick. If you don't feel comfortable paying more than $1,000 for a GPU, AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX is an excellent flagship graphics card. The RTX 4080 is a great GPU in terms of performance and what it's capable of, it's just not quite good enough for the asking price.

