There have been few confirmed details about Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 50-series, which is also being referred to as the Blackwell series by some leakers. Thus far, it seems that the GPU line is still at least two quarters away (via Tom’s Hardware). However, many have speculated that it could have a wide range of memory bus widths once it debuts. This comes after a leaker shed light on what to expect from the GB203, in particular.

The Blackwell series may boast better performance specs

According to an update posted by leaker @kopite7kimi on X, the GB203 of the GeForce RTX 50-series is likely to have a 256-bit memory bus width, while the GB205 could top off at 192-bit. These two products are expected to be included in the series, which will consist of five different SKUs (via VideoCardz). Despite previous assumptions, it doesn’t look like there will be a GPU with 384-bit bus. As for the other three products in the series, it’s possible that the GB202 could soar as high as 512-bit. The remaining SKUs may settle at 128-bit, but none of these specs have been announced or confirmed by Nvidia just yet.

It's worth noting that the Blackwell series will likely have a similar memory interface configuration to what was seen in the Ada Lovelace line. However, it’s possible that the new one could have GDDR7 memory support. This is something to keep in mind if you’re seeking a performance boost — the data transfer rate of GDDR7 memory is expected to be noticeably faster compared to its GDDR6 and GDDR6-base predecessors. Thus far, Micron has set 2025 as the release year for its 16GB and 24GB GDDR7 chips. However, it’s unclear if Nvidia intends to use them for its Blackwell series. Additionally, Micron has not clarified whether the variations will become available on the same date.