Summary Nvidia's RTX 5080 joins other RTX 50 series GPUs with missing ROPs.

The issue leads to a loss of 4% GPU performance, but this could depend on the card.

Affected owners should contact the board manufacturer for a replacement if affected by the "rare" ROP anomaly.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50 series woes are only set to drag on as yet more disappointing news has made the rounds. Remember the issue surrounding missing Raster Operations Pipelines (ROPs) on the RTX 5090, RTX 5090D, and RTX 5070 Ti? Well, it's also affecting the RTX 5080. Why is this such a big deal? Fewer ROPs result in worse overall performance. This has all been put down to a rare manufacturing issue, but this won't provide any comfort to those with an affected GPU.

Another blow to the RTX 50 launch

The Verge received confirmation from Nvidia regarding the problem. "Upon further investigation, we’ve identified that an early production build of GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs was also affected by the same issue. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement," Nvidia GeForce global PR director Ben Berraondo wrote in an official statement. Berraondo stated no other Nvidia GPU will be affected and newer cards should be good to go.

According to Nvidia, this issue resulted in approximately 4% of the expected performance being outright removed from the GPU. As noted in the official statement, those with an affected GPU will be able to reach out to the board manufacturer and start the RMA process for a replacement. The manufacturing anomaly has since been rectified and although minor, this is yet another blunder for Nvidia's latest launch.

ROPs are vital for the Nvidia GPUs as they handle all the later processing within the rendering pipeline, including anti-aliasing. Fewer ROPs would result in less bandwidth for these tasks and we could see higher performance drops than 4%, depending on the card. Missing ROPs are the least of Nvidia's worries for the RTX 50 launch with reports of melting graphics cards, scalpers picking up all available stock, inflated pricing, and somewhat weak VRAM and raw performance uplifts.

If you have managed to pick up an RTX 50 series GPU, I recommend firing up GPU-Z or some other inspection software to check your graphics card and see if you're missing any ROPs. If so, reach out to your GPU manufacturer and get the ball rolling on a replacement GPU.