Summary Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti may have a reasonable price tag of $399 for 8GB, and $499 for 16GB.

The new RTX model is anticipated to be similar in pricing to the previous generation.

The release of RTX 5060 Ti was delayed but expected either April 16th; if the leaks are correct, GPU prices may stabilize.

After Nvidia released the RTX 5070 and 5090, we got a taste of just how high GPU prices can get, with the latter going for $2,000 as a recommended retail price. Despite the price tag, people were snapping up cards so quickly that companies had to mark them up at a pretty steep rate. Good luck actually finding a card selling for $2,000.

The RTX 5060 Ti is cresting on the horizon, and we're collectively wincing in anticipation of how expensive it is. However, if a recent leak is to be believed, it's actually going to be far easier on the wallet than you may think. In fact, it's about the same price as the previous generation.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti may cost the same as a 4060 Ti

As reported by WccfTech, the leaks claim that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will come in two formats: 8GB and 16GB. These will reportedly cost $399 and $499, respectively. If you're getting a weird sense of deja vu, it's likely because it's the exact same pricing as the 4060 Ti, last generation's equivalent model.

The RTX 5060 Ti has been coming for a long time. The 16GB model was actually meant to release in March, with the 8GB variant releasing mid-April. However, due to hardware issues, Nvidia had to push the 16GB model back to the 8GB model's release date, so we should see the two of them appear on or around April 16th. Regardless of when it comes out, gamers will likely breathe a sigh of relief as GPU prices return to some sense of normalcy...that is, if the leaks are actually true.

So, would you upgrade to a 5060 Ti if it cost no more than $499? Even if the price is true, some people will stick with their current hardware. In fact, our very own Tanveer Singh declared what he's going to do instead of upgrading to an RTX 50 GPU, and he makes some solid points.