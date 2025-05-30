I'm going to do my best to separate the art from the artist on this one. Nvidia engaged in some underhanded tactics with the RTX 5060, blocking off access to a review driver even when reviewers had cards in hand, only to be caught cherry-picking media outlets to give the driver to, given that they published glorified marketing material for Nvidia under the guise of a "preview." But shady tactics aside, the RTX 5060 is a graphics card that a lot of PC gamers are going to be interested in buying. It's a GPU that demands a proper assessment.

Much to my surprise, the fiasco surrounding the launch of the RTX 5060 didn't color my impression of the card. It just put a point on a narrative the card wrote on its own; Nvidia is apathetic toward PC gaming. Yes, it's a $3 trillion company on the back of AI. Yes, CEO Jensen Huang has more value in his pinky finger than Nvidia's entire gaming business. And, yes, Nvidia dominates PC gaming so much that AMD and Intel graphics cards barely register. None of that has changed in the past two years.

What has changed is the competition. AMD refocused on midrange offerings, Intel got its driver issues under control, and the developers found ways to circumvent or provide alternatives to DLSS. At the moment, the RTX 5060 carves out a decent spot in the market given that you can actually find it at MSRP. A generation or two down the road, however, I'm not sure if this is the graphics card you're going to want in your PC.

Asus GeForce RTX 5060 8GB 6 / 10 Memory Clock Speed 1750MHz Architecture Blackwell Process TSMC 4N Shader Units 3840 We've finally reached a breaking point in Nvidia's Blackwell generation, and it's the RTX 5060. Pros & Cons MFG enables visuals that otherwise wouldn't be possible

Widely available at or around MSRP

Only requires a single 8-pin cable Runs into serious issues above 1080p

MFG can't overcome VRAM limitations

Stiff competiton around the same price from AMD and Intel

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 pricing and availability