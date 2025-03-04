Nvidia's 70-class GPUs are almost always among the best graphics cards you can buy, offering a clean balance of price and performance that's perfect for a lot of PC gamers. The RTX 5070, however, breaks with tradition. Although it offers decent generational improvements and a world-class Founder's Edition design, the card doesn't do enough to stand out from the stiff competition around its list price of $550.

Combine that with some of the worst GPU availability we've seen in two generations, and consequently higher prices, and the RTX 5070 isn't the go-to GPU that this class of Nvidia graphics card usually is. It's a fine option, and one that becomes more attractive the closer it is to list price. But you should temper your expectations about what the RTX 5070 can deliver, especially if you're already sitting on an RTX 40-series GPU.

About this review: Nvidia provided XDA with a sample for testing, but had no input ahead of publication.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Founder's Edition 6.5 / 10 The RTX 5070 targets 1440p, and with a little help from DLSS 4, it can even hold up at 4K. However, the competition is fierce at this price, and the RTX 5070's advantages are marginal in most cases. Pros & Cons Cool and quiet Founder's Edition design

Over 20% faster than an RTX 4070

DLSS 4 can multiply your frame rate Marginal gains over the RTX 4070 Super

DLSS 4 calls for a high base frame rate $549 at Best Buy

Price, specs, and availability

A welcome price drop