Nvidia announced the Blackwell-powered RTX 50 series of graphics cards at CES 2025. This new generation of GPUs brings numerous benefits, including the latest iteration of DLSS (with multi-frame generation), improved CUDA and Tensor cores, more advanced memory, and beefier RT cores. Nvidia introduced Blackwell as an architecture for generational AI and the company's entire CES presentation was about AI. You'd be forgiven for believing Nvidia was an AI-only company if you're new to the GPU space. The RTX 5080 is a mid-range GPU, sitting below the flagship (and incredibly expensive) RTX 5090. But how does it compare to the outgoing RTX 4080?

3 Enhanced visuals with DLSS 4

Source: Nvidia

DLSS 4 isn't exclusive to RTX 50 series GPUs, but you will not enjoy all the benefits it offers without upgrading to one. Nvidia will want to sell some RTX 50 series cards so it was inevitable that some features would be exclusive to this new generation of AI-powered GPUs. What's unique for RTX 50 series cards on the Blackwell architecture is DLSS Multi Frame Generation. This differs from normal DLSS frame generation in that the AI cores are used to take the one extra frame generated through DLSS and crank it up to three. So instead of two frames, you get four.

Does this equate to better performance? Not exactly. If you're struggling with low frame rates, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation will not magically improve your FPS to more than a hundred, but it will smooth out the feed to the monitor, especially if you have a high-refresh-rate panel. All other improvements to DLSS, including memory optimizations, will be transferred to select older Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs.

2 Better price to performance

Source: YouTube

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 launched with an MSRP of $999, the same as the RTX 4080. AIB partners will likely charge slightly more for aftermarket cards, and stores could increase prices further due to demand. Because of the same price but higher reported performance, the RTX 5080 is a better deal. During its CES 2025 briefing, Nvidia promised RTX 4090 performance with the RTX 5070 through AI development instead of raw performance and rasterization. We can see this in the specifications comparison between the RTX 5080 and RTX 4080 with only slight bumps in certain areas but a considerable gain in reported performance.

According to Nvidia, the RTX 5080 offers up to two times the performance across a range of tests, including some heavier games and rendering suites. Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake, and Black Myth: Wukong all saw a two-times increase in performance over the RTX 4080, which is likely due to the AI boost with DLSS 4 and other advancements made through the company's Tensor cores. The slight improvement to the specifications would carry some of the weight, but these generational gains are powered by Nvidia's AI tech.

We'll have the RTX 5080 in our hands soon enough for testing to see how it fares against the RTX 4080. It should be considerably better when comparing full game tests with DLSS and other graphical settings cranked up high, but how much so will depend on the CPU used, the game, and other parts of your PC.

