Key Takeaways Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition card will reportedly be slimmer with a two-slot design.

It will also reportedly come in a dual fan configuration, which means it could have more efficient cooling.

It's still unclear when this card will arrive, but if accurate, this new svelte design will be a welcome change.

If you're looking for the best graphics cards out right now, chances are, you've got your eye on a few cards from Nvidia. The brand has been doing stellar things over the past few years, and although the prices might be up there, there's no denying the results you get when you're paying top dollar.

With that said, rumors have been swirling for some time with regard to the brand's upcoming GeForce RTX 5000 series cards, and while we know we're going to see some huge power bumps, it looks like the brand's Founders Edition card might actually offer a nice surprise that many were expecting.

More power, less hardware

The news was picked up by Tom's Hardware and comes from tipster @kopite7kimi on X, revealing that the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition card could be quite a bit slimmer. While current generation cards can be quite monstrous, the upcoming hardware will reportedly take just two slots. The X user provided the above response when a report came out that the new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition card would come in taking up four slots.

For those unaware, modern cards have become quite bloated, with some hardware requiring up to four slots, which is a massive amount of space inside a computer. Not only this, but with so much air and hardware, this also generates a lot more heat, which in turn requires a lot more power to keep things cool. And while we welcome better cooling and more power, sizing has clearly gotten out of control.

As far as other details about the upcoming Founders Edition card, @kopite7kimi shares on X that it will come in a dual fan configuration, which could indicate that the new cooling system will be more efficient than the current models. Of course, this is just a rumor for now, so it would be better to wait and see what eventually rolls out. But if this is true, then builders could have a more enjoyable time building more compact and powerful gaming PCs in the near future.