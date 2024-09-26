Key Takeaways Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 is rumored to have 32GB VRAM and 600W TGP

While Intel has been trying to pull itself out of a tailspin and AMD has had a disappointing release, Nvidia has been going strength after strength. The company is prepping for its next range of graphics cards, and there are already plenty of Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series rumors circulating over the internet. Now, another tidbit has arrived, and if it's true, the GeForce RTX 5090 is a mighty beast to contend with.

New Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 leaks reveal 32GB of VRAM

As spotted by Notebook Check, a prolific leaker called Kopite7kimi has some potential information on the GeForce RTX 5090. The big selling point is the 32GB of 28Gbps GDDR7 VRAM, which would be absolutely amazing if it's true. However, if you want to slot one of these beasts into your gaming rig, you better have the PSU to back it up, as the Total Graphics Power comes in at 600W. That's enough power to keep a pretty decent PC ticking over by itself. Notebook Check speculates that this mighty monster may need two 12VHPWR cables to keep running.

Kopite7kimi also had some information for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, but it's not quite as exciting. It'll feature 16GB of 28Gbps VRAM and has a TGP of 320W. Plus, there's no information on when these cards will hit the shelves, but Notebook Check believes that we may see the first glimpses of these cards during CES 2025. Until then, we can only imagine how much the 5090 is going to cost. Might as well start putting money into an unofficial Nvidia GPU piggy bank and hope for the best.