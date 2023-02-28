Nvidia is leveraging the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence in its GeForce RTX GPUs to deliver improved visual quality while browsing the web. With the latest Game Ready driver released today — version 531.18 — the company has enabled a feature called RTX Video Super Resolution, which automatically improves the quality of almost every video you watch online.

As you might imagine, RTX Video Super Resolution uses the Tensor Cores on Nvidia GPUs, starting with the GeForce RTX 30 and 40 series, though the 20 series will also be supported at some point in the future. It uses machine learning to compare images from streamed video against a deep learning network that's been trained with lots of different content, which then upscales the image to look as good as possible in the native resolution of your display. RTX Video Super Resolution accepts input signals anywhere from 360p to 1440p and it can upscale that content up to 4K resolution, while reducing artifacts from compression and typical upscaling, resulting in better image quality.

Since most videos on the internet are 1080p or lower, anyone with a 1440p or 4K monitor should see a benefit with this technology, and it could also help with older videos with lower resolution. The feature won't work with specific types of videos, including some DRM-protected content, YouTube Shorts, and HDR content. Not all DRM-protected content should be affected, though, as Nvidia notes that services like Prime Video and Disney+ can benefit from it. The feature also works on secondary monitors, as long as they're connected to the GPU.

To use RTX Video Super Resolution, all you need is to be running the latest GeForce Game Ready driver and either Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome. Nvidia says the technology has been implemented into Chromium, so other browsers based on Chromium (such as Vivaldi) should also work, but Nvidia hasn't tested them. You can enable the feature in the Nvidia Control Panel if you have a compatible GPU, and there are four quality levels available, which you can choose depending on how powerful your GPU is. Nvidia says all XX70 cards or higher will support level 4 in any scenario, but you may need to adjust if you have a lower tier.

You can download the latest Nvidia GeForce Game Ready driver here, or use the GeForce Experience app on your PC to update more easily.

Source: Nvidia