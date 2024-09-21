Key Takeaways An unofficial Nvidia GPU piggy bank shaped like an RTX 3080 is available for purchase for $22.

The 3D-printed piggy bank is a realistic replica, complete with correct brackets and sockets.

Consider saving up for the rumored Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series or opt for one of the best GPUs currently on the market.

If you want a high-end GPU in the current hardware market, you'll need to save up quite a bit of money. And what better way to do that than with a physical piggy bank? To help keep your mind on the goal, you can now grab an unofficial Nvidia GPU piggy bank shaped like one of the high-end models, albeit it may not have enough space to store enough pennies to purchase one.

Someone designed an unofficial Nvidia GPU piggy bank, and you can grab one too

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this cool product was the idea of Angelox on the Bulgarian website OLX. For 39 Bulgarian Lev (around $22), you can grab a 3D-printed Nvidia RTX 3080 to store your coins in. Angelox has a good idea on how you can use it:

Suitable for gift, decoration or place to collect money for the upcoming rtx 50xx.

While this 3D-printed mockup won't render any games anytime soon, it's still a pretty admirable replica of the real thing. It even has the correct brackets and sockets for an RTX 3080, and from a distance, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it was a real one.

So, is the RTX 5000 worth saving up for? We don't have all of the details just yetr, but we do have plenty of rumors surrounding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series that you may be interested in. Or, if you can't wait that long and you're an especially good money saver, you can instead opt for one of the best GPUs on the market.