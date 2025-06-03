Summary Nvidia users experiencing crashes in Hell is Us demo, developer advises reducing graphics settings.

Rogue Factor working on patch for Nvidia GPU issues; recommends workaround before playing.

Issue likely related to DLSS on RTX 40-series and 50-series GPUs, workaround involves disabling the feature.

Nvidia users have been on a roller coaster the past few months with driver updates and game compatibility, and it doesn't look like that's stopping any time soon. On Monday, developer Rogue Factor released a demo for the upcoming open-world action game Hell is Us, which is built using Unreal Engine 5. Mere hours after the demo went live, the developer posted an update on Steam warning users of Nvidia RTX 40-series and RTX 50-series GPUs that they may encounter a crash when trying to start the game, and urging these users to "reduce your graphics settings" before loading into the game.

Hell is Us demo crashing on Nvidia GPUs

We've heard this one before