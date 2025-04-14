Ask any PC enthusiast who's been here for a decade or more about the greatest GPU lineup to ever come out, and you'd probably hear a long monologue about Nvidia's "Pascal" GTX 10 series. These GPUs not only left AMD far behind in 2016, but did something that no other GPU lineup has been able to do ever since. Not only did Pascal boast phenomenal performance-per-watt numbers, but it was also relatively affordable, widely available, and free of major faults and bugs.

Since then, the GPU launches we've seen from Nvidia have either been overpriced without offering much in return, affected by unprecedented shortages, or heavily cut down relative to previous generations. In the case of the latest RTX 50 series, each of those issues are at play at the same time. Is it just me or did Nvidia peak with the GTX 10 series?

5 GTX 1000: Pascal becomes synonymous with GPUs

It felt like a slingshot