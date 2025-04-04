Summary Nvidia's RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti GPUs rumored to launch soon.

Prebuilt listings show RTX 5060 configurations at $1,150 and RTX 5060 Ti configurations at up to $1,500.

Nvidia has yet to announce the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti.

Nvidia hasn't formally announced the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti yet, but it's somewhat of an open secret that the cards should be on the way soon. The 60-class of GPUs are typically the most popular among gamers, and various rumors point to a launch within the next month or so. Adding more credibility to those rumors is a series of PC listings that went live on Friday with the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti, as spotted by @momomo_us on X (via VideoCardz).

Prebuilt RTX 5060 listings are live now

But they might be taken down soon