Summary
- Nvidia hotfix resolves black screen issue on RTX 50-series GPUs
- Users report that some issues remain with the new driver
- Nvidia doesn't recommend installing the hotfix if your system is running normally
Nvidia has been in hot water lately. Its most recent RTX 50-series GPUs are in short supply, and among those that have been lucky enough to score a card, they've been met with a nasty bug that inexplicably blacks out the screen. Nvidia tried to solve the issue with a driver last week, which only caused more problems. Now, it says the black screen issue with RTX 50-series GPUs is fixed with its new 572.65 hotfix.
