Summary

  • Nvidia hotfix resolves black screen issue on RTX 50-series GPUs
  • Users report that some issues remain with the new driver
  • Nvidia doesn't recommend installing the hotfix if your system is running normally

Nvidia has been in hot water lately. Its most recent RTX 50-series GPUs are in short supply, and among those that have been lucky enough to score a card, they've been met with a nasty bug that inexplicably blacks out the screen. Nvidia tried to solve the issue with a driver last week, which only caused more problems. Now, it says the black screen issue with RTX 50-series GPUs is fixed with its new 572.65 hotfix.

nvidia-rtx-5070-review-04
Related
4 GPUs you should buy instead of the RTX 5070

These GPUs compete with the RTX 5070, and you can pick them up for less.

13

A fix for black screens, but other issues persist

It still needs more time in the oven