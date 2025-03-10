Summary Nvidia hotfix resolves black screen issue on RTX 50-series GPUs

Users report that some issues remain with the new driver

Nvidia doesn't recommend installing the hotfix if your system is running normally

Nvidia has been in hot water lately. Its most recent RTX 50-series GPUs are in short supply, and among those that have been lucky enough to score a card, they've been met with a nasty bug that inexplicably blacks out the screen. Nvidia tried to solve the issue with a driver last week, which only caused more problems. Now, it says the black screen issue with RTX 50-series GPUs is fixed with its new 572.65 hotfix.

A fix for black screens, but other issues persist

It still needs more time in the oven