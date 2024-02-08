Key Takeaways Nvidia has released a hotfix driver (version 551.46) to address reported bugs for GeForce product users, including micro-stuttering and scrolling issues in web browsers.

The hotfix driver also resolves stuttering and stability issues specifically in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Immortals of Aveum for Advanced Optimus notebooks.

The hotfix driver is optional and considered beta, so users looking for a more stable fix may want to hold off on downloading it, but it does support the new RTX 4080 Super GPUs.

Nvidia has been busy with the release of its GeForce RTX Super GPU series, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t still being held accountable for products that have already been on the market. As time goes on, devices often require updates in order to resolve bugs and issues that are identified by users. While Nvidia doesn’t often release hotfix drivers for these types of problems, this is exactly what it recently had to do to address a slew of reported bugs.

The company has officially rolled out hotfix driver version 551.46, which is directed at resolving four known bugs impacting GeForce product users (via Tom’s Hardware). As detailed in the changelog posted on the Nvidia website, the hotfix driver is meant to address intermittent micro-stuttering when vertical sync is enabled, as well as stutter that can arise when scrolling in a web browser. The driver was also designed to eliminate stuttering seen in some Advanced Optimus notebooks while playing Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as stability issues in Immortals of Aveum. Nvidia said that while the hotfix driver is similar to previous releases, it has these targeted fixes to address the feedback provided by GeForce users. However, the company noted that — as with all hotfix drivers — this one is beta and optional. For this reason, you might want to hold off on downloading it if you want a more stable, reliable fix.

Source: Nvidia

If you own one of the new RTX 4080 Super GPUs, it’s worth acknowledging that the hotfix driver also supports the device. This recent hotfix driver is a part of the 551.23 branch, which was released before the launch of the Super series. It’s for this reason that the RTX 4080 Super came with its own driver — the 551.31 — upon its release, and also why Nvidia likely included support for the GPU with the new hotfix driver.