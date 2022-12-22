We haven't gotten a Titan since the Turing-based Titan RTX from 2018. The 90 class of GeForce GPUs, such as the RTX 3090 and RTX 4090, have effectively replaced Nvidia's venerable lineup of prosumer graphics cards. According to one rumor, however, Nvidia is bringing the Titan back and with a cooler that can only be described as impractical.

This rumor comes to us from YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead (or MLID for short), who claims a trusted source sent him images of a Titan RTX graphics card that Nvidia is planning to release. This card is apparently four slots thick and comes with dual 16-pin power connectors (yes, the very same ones that are prone to melting), which implies a level of performance and power consumption significantly above the RTX 4090. It would likely also come with 48GB of GDDR6(X) memory like the RTX 6000 Ada, which uses the same silicon as both the RTX 4090 and this theoretical Titan.

Why the much larger cooler and double power connectors? Well, the RTX 4090 uses the AD102 chip, but only about 90% of it. A Titan RTX using the AD102 die could use closer to 100% of its CUDA and Tensor cores as well as offer a higher clock speed than the RTX 4090, which would necessitate beefier cooling and more power. However, a single 16-pin connector already provides 600 watts of power and even the RTX 6000 Ada doesn't use two 16-pin plugs, so it's hard to imagine a Titan requiring a second one.

All rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, but this one in particular might warrant a mountain of it. To start with, we actually don't have any real images of the GPU; MLID provided renders of the card based on pictures his source sent him. While it is nice to have a visual representation, it's not as good as a real picture. Furthermore, prominent Nvidia leaker Kopite7kimi already proclaimed that the Titan brand wouldn't be making a return with this generation's Ada architecture.

The last time Nvidia mentioned the Titan brand was when it launched the RTX 3090, describing it as having "Titan class performance." That was over two years ago, and it really seems like that was the underwhelming end of the Titan brand. We will see in the coming months if the Titan is making a return; Nvidia has a chance to announce it at upcoming events like CES and Computex.

Source: Moore's Law is Dead