Summary Nvidia lowers prices on RTX 5060 Ti models for better value.

RTX 5060 pricing remains consistent at $299.

Promised performance boost of RTX 5060 linked to DLSS MFG tech.

Nvidia has finally pulled back the curtain on its much-anticipated RTX 5060 GPUs, including the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti. As expected, there are three graphics cards in the range. In addition to the RTX 5060, Nvidia is offering two versions of the RTX 5060 Ti, one with 8GB of VRAM and another with 16GB. However, unlike the previous generation, Nvidia is pushing the 16GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti with a hefty price cut. Compared to the previous generation, the 16GB RTX 5060 Ti is $70 less expensive, clocking in at $429.

Related 3 reasons why the RTX 5060 will be dead on arrival Despite some promising rumors of elevated stock and reasonable pricing, Nvidia still haven't done enough to make the 5060 worth buying.

Nvidia is taking a different approach with the RTX 5060 Ti

Welcome price cuts make a big difference