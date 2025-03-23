Nvidia and Apple are very different companies, but now, more than ever, they're both working off of the same playbook. Taking up the second and first slots, respectively, for the world's wealthiest companies, Nvidia and Apple enjoy the position of being the rulers of a particular market. They have a dominant position in their respective fields, and they're leveraging that position to maintain a grip on the product categories they sell.

Although Nvidia and Apple are two tech companies going after wildly different markets, they're looking a lot alike these days. Here's how.

Related 5 reasons my RTX 3080 to RTX 5080 upgrade dream is ruined I hoped the RTX 5080 would replace my RTX 3080, but the dream is dead.

The iPhone moment of AI

Source: YouTube

You've probably heard Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang say the following: "This is the iPhone moment of artificial intelligence." That exact quote comes from a few years back when ChatGPT first burst onto the scene, but it's a sentiment that Nvidia and the tech industry at large have shared ad nauseam. If you just take the quote at face value, it means a turning point in technology; AI will change everything and develop the next "killer app" that everyone needs to have. But you can read into Nvidia's position a bit deeper.

The iPhone was not successful at first. It's a popular piece of trivia, but it wasn't successful for a reason. Lacking features compared to the burgeoning smartphone market and priced above the competition, it was dead on arrival. A couple of generations on, Apple introduced the iPhone 3G and the App Store. And, well, the rest is history. Apple built the hardware, and then it went back to creating a closed ecosystem of software — one it has tried to maintain a firm grasp on ever since.

Nvidia has seen a similar trajectory, though it played out over a much longer period of time. Nvidia developed its CUDA software stack in 2007, but about a decade ago, development started focusing specifically on neural networks. This came after AlexNet entered into a contest for neural networks and swept the competition. The big change was that Alex Krizhevsky, the developer, found that training a neural network with two Nvidia GPUs was significantly faster than a general-purpose CPU.

Source: Phoronix

Seeing the rising tide, Nvidia doubled down on CUDA development with a focus on neural networks, building tall walls around its garden to ensure it would be at the forefront whenever AI hit the mainstream. And with the release of ChatGPT, it did. Nvidia now commands over 90% of the AI GPU market — the exact number changes depending on who you ask — and that comes down largely to CUDA.

The parallel between Apple and Nvidia is striking. Both companies invested in originally unsuccessful ventures, building a closed ecosystem of software that would ensure longevity later down the line. Those gambles clearly worked. There's a reason Nvidia and Apple are the two wealthiest companies in the world.

That's the big shift, but Nvidia has carried this idea into the consumer market, too. With desktop graphics cards, Nvidia has focused its efforts on DLSS. No, DLSS isn't as significant as CUDA, but it represents a way for Nvidia to control its position in the GPU market. Not only is Nvidia on the cutting edge of what's possible with upscaling and frame generation, but it also invests heavily in developer relationships to ensure DLSS shows up in the latest games and applications.

In both the enterprise and the PC, the actual hardware is less important than the software. Nvidia builds out the software stack to encourage purchasing its hardware, even if that hardware isn't particularly impressive — see our RTX 5070 review for an example of that. It's a vessel to get you integrated into Nvidia's software ecosystem. And that focus sounds an awful lot like another company valued at nearly $3 trillion.

The marketing of scarcity

Scarcity is a powerful tool. There's established research that when consumers perceive a product as rare, they're more likely to buy it, regardless of price. This is something most companies are aware of, and Apple and Nvidia certainly are. Even now, when the launch of a new iPhone has lost some luster, massive lines form for the release of a new iPhone and pre-orders sell out in minutes.

GPUs are in a slightly different position. During the pandemic years, shortages of GPUs led to significantly higher prices. It didn't matter what Nvidia (or AMD) said the price of a graphics card was; the price you'd pay was solely down to demand. You couldn't find a GPU in stock, so if something showed up for a comparatively reasonable price — basically anything below double list price at the time -- you needed to buy it immediately.

Even without a pandemic to contend with, that's happening right now. The RTX 5090 should cost $2,000, but it doesn't. Nvidia's board partners have officially raised their prices, with even the cheapest models listed for closer to $2,500 now. They're all sold out, too. If you want to buy an RTX 5090 right now, you'll spend close to $4,000 on eBay. So, when you're browsing your local Micro Center a few months down the road and happen upon a lone RTX 5090 at $2,400, you might pull the trigger. After all, that's one heck of a deal given how expensive they've been.