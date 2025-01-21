Summary Nvidia might add DLSS tech to RTX 30 series GPUs.

Digital Foundry interview hinted at DLSS on older cards.

There is no confirmation, but there is potential to bring DLSS to the RTX 30 series.

Call me cynical, but once Nvidia announced the RTX 50 series, I thought it would leave all of its older cards high and dry, bereft of any new features. After all, what better way to sell RTX 50 cards than to lock away the new and exciting tech behind the most recent cards?

However, I was pleasantly surprised when I saw that Nvidia was introducing some of its DLSS improvements to the older RTX 40 cards instead of skipping them for the 50 series. Now, the company has given a small hint that it may bring its frame-boosting tech to the RTX 30 series, and while nothing is confirmed, it would be amazing if it came true.

Nvidia may bring DLSS tech to the RTX 30 series

This little nugget of info comes to us via an interview posted by Digital Foundry, where they asked the vice president of Applied Deep Learning Research at Nvidia, Bryan Catanzaro, about various AI-related topics. During the interview, at the 13:16 mark, the following exchange happened when discussing DLSS 4:

Digital Foundry: Keeping on that subject, though, of frame generation, now that it is running entirely on tensor cores, obviously, it's a more intensive task as a result of that, to some degree. What's keeping it, then, from running on RTX 3000? Bryan Catanzaro: I think this is primarily a question of optimization, and also, engineering, and then, the ultimate user experience. So, we're launching this frame generation, the best multi-frame generation technology with the 50 Series, and we'll be able to see what we squeeze out of older hardware in the future.

It's by no means confirmation or a promise of anything, but it's still super exciting to think about. If Nvidia really does plan to retroactively add its DLSS tech to older cards, it would mean that RTX 30 owners will still reap the benefits of Nvidia's technical progress without needing to upgrade to an RTX 50. Here's hoping something comes of the company's experimentations.