Key Takeaways Nvidia and MediaTek partner to bring G-Sync to more devices for smoother gaming experience.

New tech includes Variable Refresh Rate, Pulsar, and Reflex Analyzer for reduced motion blur and latency.

Collaboration aims to make G-Sync accessible to more gamers at varying price points, no specific release date mentioned.

Nvidia and MediaTek have enjoyed a rich partnership in recent years, including bringing RTX graphics to Chromebooks and introducing real-time ray tracing and DLSS to Arm. Now, as revealed during Gamescom 2024, the duo is once again coming together to bring advanced tech to more people. Nvidia has announced that it's bringing its renowned G-Sync tech to MediaTek devices so that even more devices can enjoy smoother gaming.

Related Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series: All of the rumors so far Interested in the new Blackwell GPUs? Here's everything you need to know about them

Nvidia and MediaTek are bringing G-Sync to more devices

As reported in a press release, Nvidia is working with MediaTek to introduce its G-Sync technology to more devices. In a presentation, the GPU giant discussed the history of G-Sync back when it first entered the market 11 years ago, before revealing that it was working on getting the following tech onto MediaTek devices:

Variable Refresh Rate

Variable Overdrive

12b Color Accuracy

Ultra Low Motion Blur

Low Latency HDR

Reflex Analyzer

Pulsar

And more to come...

The second-to-last point is especially interesting, as G-Sync Pulsar is still a pretty new piece of tech that came out in January 2024. This new tech tweaks how monitors display games to reduce ghosting and motion blur.

The Nvidia Reflex Analyser is another interesting pick, as this will keep tabs on system latency. This tech is best in situations where literal milliseconds can define a victory or a loss, so it'll be interesting to see how MediaTek puts it to use in its own devices.

Unfortunately, as for when this new technology will appear on MediaTek-powered devices, the presentation doesn't say. The presentation does note that the collab will bring the G-Sync tech "to more gamers and prices," so there's a good chance we'll see it appear on lower-end devices. However, apart from that nugget of information, it's all speculation as to when and how this new tech will appear.