It's only been a few months into 2024, and we've already seen a wave of Steam Deck alternatives that will make any portable gaming fan excited. So far, we've seen some stellar entries from some of the best hardware companies in the business, such as the Asus ROG Ally. However, one of the biggest gaming hardware manufacturers in the world has its eyes on the market, and there's a chance it may result in an Nvidia-branded portable gaming PC.

Nvidia is eyeing up the portable gaming PC market

As reported by TechRadar, Nvidia is taking note of all the new portable gaming devices released on the market. More notably, it's interested in the lack of Nvidia-based hardware within these devices. A lot of the most popular Steam Deck alternatives use AMD chips, and Nvidia doesn't really have much of a stake in the market. So, what better way to enter it than to make a device yourself?

It makes a ton of sense for Nvidia to get into the portable gaming PC market. After all, they have some experience under their belt with the Nvidia Shield, a console that lets you play GeForce Now games without needing a full-blown PC. If Nvidia gets in on the Steam Deck competition, it could make a system that supports both platforms like Steam and GeForce Now. That would give gamers the choice between downloading their games and playing them on the go, or using the cloud and saving space on their device's hard drive.

Still, it's easy to get carried away before Nvidia has even confirmed that it's making the device. There's a very real chance that the company will instead focus on selling hardware to manufacturers so they can make their own devices. However, if Nvidia does release a portable device of its own, it definitely won't come as a big surprise.