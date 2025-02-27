Summary Nvidia's latest driver aims to fix the black screen issue on RTX 50 GPUs, potentially easing customer concerns.

The update also resolves bugs like stuttering in SteamVR and audio issues when connecting RTX 50 GPUs to DisplayPort.

The patch notes highlight various improvements for GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.60, promising smoother performance overall.

It has been a rough month for Nvidia. First, it sold out of its RTX 50 series GPUs, which ended up becoming prey for scalpers. Then, people discovered that when updating the GPU, they had a chance of encountering a nasty black screen issue.. Finally, a small number of GPUs had fewer-than-usual ROP counts, which Nvidia stated would be covered under RMA. Well, the company can (hopefully) knock one of those off of the list, as the latest driver aims to fix the black screen problems.

Nvidia's newest driver claims to fix the dreaded RTX 50 black screen issue

As announced on the patch notes for the GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.60, there's a slew of handy changes for Nvidia's GPUs; however, the most vital patch note is a potential fix for the black screen issues for RTX 50 cards. Hopefully, this means that the rest of the range will be released without issue.

The fix also includes some nice tweaks for some pretty annoying bugs. For instance, if you use your RTX 50 card to play SteamVR games, you may have noticed stuttering; that has been fixed. Plus, any audio issues you've had when connecting your GPU to a DisplayPort have been squashed.

Here are the full notes:

Fixed Gaming Bugs [SteamVR] Some apps may display stutter on GeForce RTX 50 series [5088118] Fixed General Bugs [Adobe Substance 3D Sampler] Crashing at launch with R570 branch drivers [5083712] [Adobe Substance 3D Painter ]texture corruption in baking results from GPU raytracing [5091781] [VRay 6] Unexpected Low Performance on CUDA Vpath Tests for Blackwell GPUs [4915763] [GeForce RTX 50 series] Various black screen issues [5088957] [5100062] [5089089] Audio issues when GPU is connected via DisplayPort 1.4 w/ DSC at very high refresh rates [5104848] Applications may display slight image corruption on pixelated 2D patterns [5071565]

Despite these welcome fixes, people have been having some mixed reactions to the release of the RTX 50. If you're not a fan of them, there's a good chance that, unfortunately, we're all to blame for the RTX 50's shortcomings.