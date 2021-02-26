NVIDIA’s Resizable BAR rolls out with support for new AMD and Intel processors

With the launch of its latest and most affordable graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3060, NVIDIA also introduced Resizable BAR. The PCIe-based technology allows users with a compatible motherboard to enable all of the GPU memory to be accessed by the CPU at once. This allows for faster transfer of data, including textures, shaders, and geometry, thereby providing small 10-20% gains in gaming performance.

The new RTX 3060 will be the first card that is going to come with a pre-installed Resizable BAR-ready VBIOS. For the rest of the RTX 30 series, including the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and the RTX 3060 Ti, NVIDIA will be releasing downloadable VBIOS updates for all the Founders Edition cards while board partners are also expected to release VBIOS updates for their custom models as well.

Apart from getting the GPUs ready, one also needs a compatible motherboard and CPU. NVIDIA has confirmed in a press note that AMD’s new Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 series CPUs will be compatible with Resizable BAR as well as Intel’s current 10th-gen and upcoming 11th-gen processors will also be compatible. “Intel has been working with NVIDIA to enable Resizable BAR, an advanced PCI-Express technology, across the PC ecosystem. This feature can give gamers an extra boost in gameplay FPS on Intel’s new 11th generation H/S and select 10th generation systems when paired with supported graphics cards, including NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs,” said Fredrik Hamberger, GM of Premium & Enthusiast Laptop Segments at Intel.

As for motherboard support, NVIDIA says that it is working with motherboard manufacturers to bring Resizable BAR support to a wider range of products. As of 25 February 2021, top manufacturers including ASUS, MSI, ASRock, Colorful, EVGA, Gigabyte, and MSI will be offering SBIOS updates for select motherboards to enable Resizable BAR with GeForce RTX 30 Series desktop graphics cards.

Here’s a list shared by NVIDIA that includes all the CPU and motherboards that will support Resizable BAR:

Motherboards:

AMD 400 Series

AMD 500 Series

Intel Z490

Intel H470

Intel B460

Intel H410

All motherboards that support 11th-gen Intel processors

CPUs: