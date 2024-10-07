Key Takeaways Nvidia confirms CES 2025 timeslot with the potential for new GPU talk.

CES takes place January 7-10th; Nvidia speaks on Jan 6 at 6:30 pm.

Rumors suggest RTX 5000 series may include RTX 5090 with 32GB VRAM.

2024 was an interesting month for big tech. While previous powerhouses like Intel saw flagging profits and crisis management, Nvidia has been going strength-to-strength, mainly thanks to the AI market's reliance on its hardware. As such, everyone is waiting with bated breath for Nvidia's newest line of GPUs, the RTX 5000 series. For the time being, we've only had RTX 5000 rumors to go off of; however, the tech giant has given us some details on when it may officially reveal these new GPUs.

Nvidia confirms its timeslot for CES 2025

On the CES website, Nvidia confirms when it's going to give its talk. If you've never heard of CES before, it's a huge tech event where companies take the stage and show off everything they're working on or releasing.

CES takes place between January 7-10th in 2025, but Nvidia's slot will take place on Monday, January 6, at 6:30 p.m. Because CES is more consumer-focused (that's what the "C" in "CES" stands for, after all), there's a good chance we'll see announcements of products that will appear on store shelves. And what better way to kick off 2025 with news on the RTX 5000 series?

Unfortunately, CES is keeping tight-lipped about what Nvidia is revealing, so we won't know for sure. But even if the RTX 5000 doesn't make an appearance, it's bound to be a good presentation to see how Nvidia is handling its newfound riches. And if the rumors are true, its plans include the RTX 5090 which will come with 32GB VRAM, require 600W of power alone, and will likely use two power cables to keep running. Goodness knows how much it'll sell for, but hopefully we'll know soon enough.