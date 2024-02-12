Key Takeaways Nvidia has released the RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU, an entry-level model designed for professionals working with generative AI on limited workstations.

As AI continues to evolve, the technology we use to work with it is doing so as well. GPU manufacturers are arguably under the most pressure to keep up with complex AI demands. Nvidia is one company that continues to develop new products to meet the needs of the market, as well as its existing customers. Now, it’s out with a new GPU, specifically aimed at those seeking an entry-level model.

Designed for professionals working with generative AI, Nvidia has revealed the RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU, its new entry-level product for workstations with limited space. The device has 16GB of memory, as well as DLSS 3 for a boost in AI graphics performance. DLSS 3 is featured in such products to upscale imagery through means, such as additional frames. The RTX 2000 Ada GPU also has third-generation RT cores, which almost doubles ray-tracing speed, per Nvidia. Its fourth-generation Tensor cores offer enhanced inference performance, which can benefit those working with AI-based tools. The GPU’s CUDA cores are designed to boost overall performance, especially in terms of graphics.

Nvidia added in its RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU announcement that its new RTX Enterprise Driver includes support for the GPU. The driver itself also has a feature called Video TrueHDR — Nvidia says that it can expand bright levels and color range within browsers. Combined with Nvidia’s support for Video Super Resolution and NGX software development kit, it’s now possible to improve low-quality video more easily.

The RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU itself is now being sold through select global distribution partners, and Nvidia will launch it via Dell, HP, and Lenovo beginning in April 2024. The company also intends to demonstrate the GPU at the 3DExperience World 2024 event through February 14 in Dallas, Texas. Thus far, pricing details have yet to be announced.