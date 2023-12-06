Key Takeaways Nvidia will launch an RTX 3050 with 6GB of VRAM next month as a more affordable alternative to the 8GB model.

The decision to replace the 8GB variant may be due to the negative impact it had on sales of the RTX 4060.

The RTX 3050 will have lower specifications than the 8GB model, including 2048 CUDA cores and a lower core clock speed.

Nvidia has long been rumored to be working on an RTX 3050 variant with only 6GB of VRAM as a more affordable alternative to the 8GB model that was launched last year. Now, a new report claims that the upcoming card will be launched next month, replacing the 8GB variant for good. There's no explanation given for the decision, but online speculation suggests that the 8GB model is negatively affecting sales of the RTX 4060, prompting the company to take it off the market and offer something more affordable to attract casual gamers.

The information comes from the Chinese-language Board Channels forums (via VideoCardz), which has also revealed some of the key specifications of the rumored card. According to the post, the RTX 3050 will be based on the GA107-325-Kx GPU and will use the PG173 SKU16 PCB. It will reportedly have 2048 CUDA cores as opposed to the 2560 in the 8GB model. The core clock is expected to be just 1470 MHz, which will also be lower than the 1777 MHz boost clock of the 8GB variant.

The current card also has a 128-bit memory bus, while the incoming variant is expected to have a 96-bit bus. In addition, the 6GB model is also expected to have a significantly lower TGP of around 75W, which would necessitate a design change. While it could still retain the 3x DP and 1x HDMI outputs of its 8GB sibling, it may skip the external power input requirement, and be powered by a PCIe 8-PIN power connector instead.

At under $250, the RTX 3050 isn't expected to be one of the best graphics cards in the market, but it isn't even considered a good budget graphics card, given the stiff competition from AMD. Nvidia will be planning to change that by pricing the 6GB model more affordably. While the 8GB model was launched at $249, the new entry-level card could be priced below $200. The report also states that Nvidia will debut the 6GB model in January 2024, meaning we won't have to wait too long to check out if it will be any good.