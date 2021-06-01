NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti are the newest graphics cards announced at Computex 2021

Computex 2021 officially kicks off with NVIDIA introducing two new graphics cards under its RTX 30-series. As various leaks and rumors predicted in the past, we now have two new high-end cards in the form of RTX 3080 Ti and the 3070 Ti.

The ‘Ti’ in the name suggests that these new GPUs are enhanced versions of the existing RTX 3080 and RTX 3070. By the looks of it, the new RTX 3080 Ti should sit between the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090. Similarly, the RTX 3070 Ti will go on to be a new member of the series sitting between the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080.

As per NVIDIA, the new RTX 3080 Ti is priced at $1199 and will be available starting June 3, while the RTX 3070 Ti is priced at $599 and should reach markets starting June 10.

The RTX 3080 Ti is a souped-up version of the RTX 3080 featuring 12GB GDDR6X memory with 80 Ray Tracing cores, 10,240 CUDA cores, and 320 Tensor cores. With a power draw of 350W, it is almost similar to the mighty RTX 3090 with the exception of the memory, as the RTX 3090 has 24GB.

The RTX 3070 Ti comes with the same amount of memory as the regular RTX 3070 but upgrades to GDDR6X, which means significantly better memory bandwidth. It features 6,144 CUDA cores, 48 Ray Tracing cores with 192 Tensor cores. The new RTX 3070 Ti also has a much wider bandwidth of 608GB/s compared to the 448GB/s on the RTX 3070.

It is interesting to see NVIDIA introducing even more graphics cards at a time when the chipset crisis around the world is still a huge concern. The company has been trying to get its GPUs into the hands of gamers by reducing crypto-mining abilities on its RTX 30-series models. NVIDIA also has launched dedicated GPUs for crypto-mining purposes under its CMP or Cryptocurrency Mining Processor series; however, it seems that it hasn’t helped all that much. At the moment, almost every single graphics card from the company, including the older generation GTX series, is selling at inflated prices. It is extremely likely that the newly announced GPUs will also be sold higher than the suggested pricing. For many consumers, it then makes more sense to buy a good gaming laptop instead of a GPU just because the laptops are available to purchase and at sane prices.