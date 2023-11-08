Key Takeaways Nvidia is rumored to reveal its RTX 40 SUPER series GPUs at CES, with at least two new cards featuring CUDA cores and potentially more memory than their predecessors.

The rumored GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER are expected to be part of the new lineup, as suggested by various sources.

While the rumored graphics cards may come at a high price point, the improved graphics and top performance they offer make them a worthwhile investment for gaming enthusiasts.

Nvidia is not being promoted as a “featured” exhibitor at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (via Videocardz). However, this doesn’t mean that the company isn’t expected to make a splash at what was once the biggest consumer tech conference of the year. Nvidia reportedly has three conference rooms booked at CES, despite not having a media press event on the schedule just yet. Now, rumors suggest that its RTX 40 SUPER series GPUs could be revealed at the show.

A reliable anonymous source for hardware news has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that an update from Nvidia on its RTX 40 SUPER series is likely. On Nov. 4, @kopite7kimi cited CES in Las Vegas as the event where the company may reveal the GPUs. They have been teased for months, and these rumors indicate that they could debut as soon as January. Nvidia is predicted to debut at least two new cards — both featuring CUDA cores — and they may also come with more memory compared to their predecessors. TweakTown claims that the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER are on the docket. An update posted on X by @Zed__Wang has revealed a rendering of the supposed box art for the 4070 Ti Super as well, supporting the rumor that it will soon be revealed. The image shows the GPU’s lettering, as well as silver, lime green, and black hues. Despite all of these developments, however, none of the rumors or images have been deemed official by Nvidia.

Assuming cards like the RTX 4080 SUPER debut, consumers could likely expect to spend $1,000 or more on one of the new products. However, this might be a small price to pay for better graphics, especially if gaming and top performance are your main priorities.