ChromeOS continues to grow into something Google probably didn't imagine it would become — that's to the benefit of all Chromebooks not to mention the best ones. The company began pushing a gaming angle over the past couple of years with streaming being promoted as the main avenue for some "gaming Chromebooks" that looked the part. But we're now learning that a long-term effort to bring Nvidia RTX GPUs to the platform could yield fruit relatively soon.

Chromium Gerrit threads pulled up by 9to5Google indicate good progress to get the RTX 4050 into real products this year: specifically, two products codenamed Cora and Zeus. The GPU will be paired with 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake processors on boards named Hades. One merged commit implies that Hades products will feature unsoldered SODIMM DDR5 RAM. In addition, other breadcrumbs suggest that the Cora and Zeus will have components not seen on other Chromebooks to support the Extended Power Range standard via USB-C for charge rates of up to 240W as well as direct power to the system, bypassing the battery, and, thus, extending its lifespan.

Google had apparently been doing testing on internal boards named Agah and Draco — highly identical to each other or just the same configuration of Intel 12th-gen (Alder Lake) cores with an RTX 3050 — throughout last year.

Even with an entry-level discrete graphics card, Chromebooks stand to gain big when it comes to local gaming, especially with 3D titles, through Steam (still in beta) and perhaps other distribution systems in the future. Currently, no Chromebook has a discrete GPU, and all the models advertised as gaming Chromebooks are more so focused on cloud gaming. They still have typical notebook processors and no dedicated graphics card to run more demanding games. Then again, there are some challenges to be solved considering platforms like Steam run in virtualization, so Google needs to enable support for the virtualized environment to use GPU resources.

As a personal benchmark, I'm hoping to be able to play a full round of the 3D mining-shooter co-op Deep Rock Galactic with one of these machines. My experience trying to even open the game via Steam on the otherwise-splendid HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook was disastrous and short-lived — the Intel Core i5-1235U isn't a slouch, but on its own, it had no hope with all the textures and shading it was asked to do. The only option right now is using Xbox Cloud Gaming, which requires me to use a controller and have a fast internet connection.