Last month, something strange happened. The RTX 4060 shot up to the top of the Steam hardware survey, representing 8.37% of PC gamers surveyed. The number has dropped since then, but the RTX 4060 constantly dashes between first and second place in Valve's monthly survey. Even at a lower percentage, the RTX 4060 represents a massive number of PC gamers; with close to a billion estimated PC gamers around the world, the RTX 4060 represents tens of millions of players across the globe.
It's time for a check-up.
It's been close to two years since the RTX 4060 first hit the shelves, and at the time, Nvidia promised a premium 1080p gaming experience between raw GPU horsepower and the ever-present DLSS. The card was met with criticism at the time, but it's clearly caught on among PC gamers. And after seeing how it performs in the latest games, I finally understand why.
