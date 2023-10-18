Key Takeaways Nvidia is rumored to be working on three new SUPER GPUs in the RTX 40-series, including the RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4080 SUPER.

The launch date for these new SUPER cards is yet to be determined, leaving room for speculation and anticipation.

With AMD introducing the Radeon RX 6750 GRE GPU, which competes with Nvidia's mid-range offerings, it remains to be seen how Nvidia will respond to the competition in the near future.

Nvidia unveiled its first set of 'SUPER' graphics cards in 2019 as more powerful versions of the standard RTX 20-series offerings. The company, however, never released any SUPER variants of the RTX 30-series cards despite rumors suggesting that they were in the works at one stage. Now, four years after the first set of SUPER graphics cards saw the light of day, new rumors suggest that Nvidia could revive the SUPER branding with new RTX 40-series GPUs.

The report comes from the generally reliable hardware leaker Hongxing2020, who says Nvidia is working on at least three new RTX 40-series SUPER GPUs, including the RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4080 SUPER. If the rumor holds true, it could mean that the first ever Ti SUPER card is in the works, although there's no word on its potential launch date. The tipster also did not confirm whether there will be more 40-series SUPER cards to follow, so we'll have to wait for some of those details to leak out in the coming weeks and months.

Nvidia's only SUPER GPUs until now include the RTX 2060 SUPER, 2070 SUPER and 2080 SUPER, all of which were launched in July 2019. Pricing started at $399 for the 2060 SUPER, which was about $50 more than that of the standard 2060. The next-gen SUPER cards are expected to be more expensive, thanks to the substantial increase in GPU prices over the past few years.

The news about Nvidia's upcoming graphics cards comes just a day after AMD unveiled its Radeon RX 6750 GRE GPU that is said to bring 1440 gaming at a 1080p price. The card comes in two variants with 12GB and 10GB of memory, and are priced fairly affordably to compete against the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. With AMD prepping to eat Nvidia's lunch at the mid-range, it will be interesting to see how the latter reacts to the situation going forward.