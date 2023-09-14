Key Takeaways Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070, a competitor to AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT, may soon receive a price cut across all brands and models.

Nvidia has been feeling the heat in the all important mid-range following the launch of the Radeon RX 7800 XT, and the company is seemingly doing something about it. According to a new report, the GeForce RTX 4070, which is a direct competitor to AMD's aforementioned GPU, could soon see a price cut across all brands and models. For now, though, only a couple of Nvidia's board partners - Gigabyte and Zotac - are offering a discount on the card, while the rest are still selling it at its advertised price.

The news comes from popular YouTube channel Moore's Law Is Dead, which says Nvidia may not make the price-cut official any time soon, but more manufacturers could still join Gigabyte and Zotac in offering the card at a discounted price. While the RTX 4070 carries an official MSRP of $600, Gigabyte and Zotac are now offering it at $550. As of today, the 12GB RTX 4070 models by Gigabyte and Zotac are available at the discounted price on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other online retailers.

It is worth noting that the RX 7800 XT is priced at $500, meaning the RTX 4070 will still command a $50 premium over the AMD offering, even at its reduced price point. While the Nvidia card offers better energy efficiency and features such as DLSS 3, it would still be a tough task for the company to convince people to cough up the extra money for what is essentially a very similar GPU to the RX 7800 XT in terms of raw gaming performance.

Meanwhile, staying with GPU news, the MLID video also refutes recent rumors about the so-called RX 7600 XT 12GB. According to one of the sources quoted by the video, it is "an entirely non-existent GPU," and is likely another example of AMD seeding fake stories to mess with Nvidia. Two other sources quoted by the report also denied any knowledge of the 7600 XT, with one of them saying that "if it exists, I've never heard of it, and it's a long way away."