Nvidia is coming in strong at CES 2023, starting its event on January 3, a couple of days prior to the official start of the conference. The company hasn't left any clues on its website about what might be announced, but sources are now reporting that the company could debut its long awaited RTX 4070 Ti graphics card.

If you aren't familiar with the RTX 4070 Ti, the card originally debuted back in September as the RTX 4080 12GB. The card offered 7,680 CUDA cores and had 12GB GDDR6X memory. While there's nothing wrong with its specifications as a standalone product, it didn't sit right with people at the time, when pricing and performance were compared to the higher tier RTX 4080 16GB model. Furthermore, people felt that the card didn't really deserve the RTX 4080 moniker.

Luckily, Nvidia seemed to hear the public outcry and eventually made the right move and decided to "unlaunch" the card. While it didn't give details about what would happen to the RTX 4080 12GB at the time, reports began to swirl that it could be reborn as the RTX 4070 Ti at a later date. It looks like the time has finally arrived, as new reports state that Nvidia will finally announce the RTX 4070 Ti during CES and that pricing might even come in lower than expected, launching at $799 upon its release.

What makes this news even more exciting is that the specifications for the card popped up momentarily on the Nvidia website, with Twitter user 188号 grabbing a screenshot before it was pulled. As we head into 2023, there are now plenty of graphics card options available, with newly released offerings from both Nvidia and AMD. For the most part, pricing seems to be relatively stable this generation, but getting your hands on the top-end cards from Nvidia and AMD is still a bit of struggle. Nvidia has yet to officially announce a release date or acknowledge the RTX 4070 Ti, so things could always change.

Source: Wccftech, 188号 (Twitter)