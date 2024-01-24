Key Takeaways Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti Super has received mixed reviews, with slower-than-expected performance being a major concern.

The company recognized the issue and released a VBIOS update, but performance may still fall short of expectations.

Despite concerns about its discontinuation, the RTX 4070 remains available and there is no timeline for phasing it out, so considering alternatives is a good idea.

Nvidia saw large-scale success with its RTX 4070, and when the company announced plans to launch a successor, some worried about its potential. Over time, the Super line of GPUs is expected to gradually replace older series. However, the power and performance of the RTX 4070 are so optimal that users have been concerned about Nvidia phasing it out. Now that the RTX 4070 Ti Super — one of the product’s successors — has debuted, people are finally experiencing it firsthand. The debate is still out on the device’s potential, but right off the bat, it appears that enthusiasts were right to be anxious.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super has been riddled with problems since its launch, including slower-than-expected performance (via VideoCardz). The issue was recognized by reviewers who tested the card prior to its debut. Some who tried out the product found that it was performing about 5% below promised figures, and although this percentage has varied, all have come in under expectations. While speaking to The Verge, Nvidia spokesperson Lars Weinand acknowledged the issue — specifically with the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Ventus 3X GPUs — and the reduced performance. The company eventually released a VBIOS update, but acknowledged that performance may still not reach the 10% benchmark.

As consumers grew concerned about the discontinuation of the RTX 4070, it became more clear at the end of 2023 that Nvidia did not have plans to immediately axe the popular GPU. The product continues to be made available by Nvidia, and a timeline has not been offered as to when it could be phased out by the new series. If you’re concerned about the issues already plaguing the Super lineup, it’s not a bad idea to consider an alternative like the RTX 4070. Nvidia may be a household name when it comes to GPUs, but don’t forget that there are other manufacturers with more-than-suitable options, too.