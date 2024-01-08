Key Takeaways Nvidia has introduced the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics cards to replace their predecessors, offering improved performance in areas such as image and video generation.

The RTX 4080 Super is a more affordable option compared to the regular RTX 4080, with enhancements in raytracing, AI, and shaders, making it an excellent choice for gamers.

The RTX 4070 Super features more cores and 16GB of vRAM, enabling better performance and the ability to load larger AI models, making it ideal for high-quality outputs.

During this year's CES announcements, Nvidia had some good news for consumers eyeing up new graphics cards. If you were particularly looking at picking up an RTX 4080 or an RTX 4070 Ti, you'll find that you can no longer pick up either aside from old stock; instead, they're being replaced by the RTX 4080 Super and the RTX 4070 Ti Super, respectively. There will also be an RTX 4070 Super, though the regular RTX 4070 will still be kept around.

Nvidia has shown off these cards in contrast to an upgrade path that it envisions for more most users, and so hasn't given us data to compare these cards to the ones that they're replacing. On paper, though, we can already visualize some improvements, and the RTX 4080 Super is likely to be one of the best GPUs for gamers.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super: More cores and faster memory

Source: Nvidia

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super packs major upgrades in performance when compared to the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 2080 Super, which are two cards that Nvidia sees consumers upgrading from. It has 1.7x faster image generation when compared to the RTX 3080 Ti in Stable Diffusion, and 1.5x faster video generation in Stable Video Diffusion.

Source: Nvidia

RTX 4080 Super RTX 3080 Ti RTX 2080 Super Shader cores Ada Lovelace 52 Shader TFLOPS Ampere 34 Shader TFLOPS Turing 11 Shader TFLOPS Raytracing cores 3rd Gen 121 RT TFLOPS 2nd Gen 67 RT TFLOPS 1st Gen 34 RT TFLOPS Tensor cores 4th Gen 836 AI TLOPS 3rd Gen 273 AI TOPS 2nd Gen 89 AI TOPS DLSS 3 2 2 NV Encoders AV1 / H.264 H.264 H.264 Frame buffer 16GB G6X 12GB G6X 8GB G6 Memory subsystem 64 MB L2 736 GB/s 6MB L2 912 GB/s 4MB L2 496 GB/s Average gaming power 246W 352W 227W Video playback power 22W 27W 17W Idle power 15W 13W 10W TGP 320W 350W 250W

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super costs $999, considerably cheaper than the $1200 of the regular RTX 4080. With slight improvements in raytracing, AI, and shaders too, the RTX 4080 Super is a better option than the regular 4080 for a decent chunk of change less. The RTX 4080 Super will be available to purchase from January 31st.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super: More cores and faster memory

Source: Nvidia

The RTX 4070 Ti Super comes in at a price of $799, which is the same price as the regular 4070 Ti. However, this time around it has 16GB of vRAM instead of 12GB, along with more cores aimed at 1440p 144Hz gaming. More vRAM means better capabilities to hold AI models in memory too, so that consumers can do things like run LLMs and image generation on their own devices with larger and higher quality models.

Source: Nvidia

RTX 4070 Ti Super RTX 3070 Ti RTX 2070 Super Shader cores Ada Lovelace 44 Shader TFLOPS Ampere 22 Shader TFLOPS Turing 9 Shader TFLOPS Raytracing cores 3rd Gen 102 RT TFLOPS 2nd Gen 43 RT TFLOPS 1st Gen 73 RT TFLOPS Tensor cores 4th Gen 706 AI TLOPS 3rd Gen 174 AI TOPS 2nd Gen 89 AI TOPS DLSS 3 2 2 NV Encoders AV1 / H.264 H.264 H.264 Frame buffer 16GB G6X 8GB G6X 8GB G6 Memory subsystem 48 MB L2 672 GB/s 4MB L2 608 GB/s 4MB L2 448 GB/s Average gaming power 226W 240W 205W Video playback power 17W 20W 15W Idle power 12W 12W 11W TGP 285W 290W 215W

The RTX 4070 Ti Super will be available to purchase from January 24th, and will completely replace the regular RTX 4070 Ti. While you'll be able to purchase old stock from companies, eventually RTX 4070 Ti units will go out of stock and production will be replaced by the RTX 4070 Ti.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super: More cores means better performance

Source: Nvidia

The only card that isn't replacing an existing card in Nvidia's lineup is the RTX 4070 Super, which packs 20% more cores than the regular RTX 4070. With 16GB of vRAM as well consumers picking up one of these will find again benefit from being able to load larger AI models into memory for higher-quality outputs.

Source: Nvidia

RTX 4070 Super RTX 3070 RTX 2070 Shader cores Ada Lovelace 36 Shader TFLOPS Ampere 20 Shader TFLOPS Turing 8 Shader TFLOPS Raytracing cores 3rd Gen 82 RT TFLOPS 2nd Gen 40 RT TFLOPS 1st Gen 24 RT TFLOPS Tensor cores 4th Gen 568 AI TLOPS 3rd Gen 163 AI TOPS 2nd Gen 63 AI TOPS DLSS 3 2 2 NV Encoders AV1 / H.264 H.264 H.264 Frame buffer 12GB G6X 8GB G6 8GB G6 Memory subsystem 36 MB L2 504 GB/s 4MB L2 448 GB/s 4MB L2 448 GB/s Average gaming power 299W 215W 177W Video playback power 16W 20W 18W Idle power 11W 11W 10W TGP 220W 220W 185W

The RTX 4070 Super costs $599 and will be available for purchase from January 17th, offering RTX 3090-level performance while consuming less power and being significantly cheaper. It's a great card for anyone looking to game at 1080p at high refresh rates or in 1440p.

Other AI improvements

New GPUs aren't all that Nvidia has in store to show off at this year's CES. The company has been making strides in AI, and it showed off the Avatar Cloud Engine in collaboration with Convai, a way to converse with NPCs in real-time using generative AI capabilities. If this sounds familiar, it's because it's an expansion on Kairos, a tech demo that Nvidia showed off at Computex last year.

In a new demo, Nvidia showed how you could speak with an NPC out loud and have it respond to you, complete with matching facial expressions based on the sentiment of the replies it gives. It uses Audio2Face and Riva Automatic Speech Recognition to understand what a user says, transform it into a prompt, and then generate a response that the NPC says to you. While still a demo, there are incredible use cases for this kind of technology in the future.