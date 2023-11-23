Key Takeaways Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 is the top gaming graphics card but its high price makes it unattainable for most gamers.

The shortage in supply has caused the price of the RTX 4090 to skyrocket, reaching an average of $2,000 or €2,000.

Black Friday discounts won't apply to the RTX 4090, so if you want a similar performance at a lower price, wait for the rumored RTX 4080 Ti at $1,200.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 is by far the best gaming graphics card in the market, but its prohibitive price means it remains a dream for the vast majority of gamers. The card was launched last year at an already exorbitant $1,599 for the Founders Edition, and its price has only risen since then, thanks partly to AMD's lack of competitiveness at the top-end. Last month, its price had already risen over the $1,700 mark in the U.S., but it has since gone off the charts, hitting an average price point of $2,000 across most online retailers.

The situation is just as bad in Europe, where the card is listed at €2,000 at most retailers. One of the reasons the card is so expensive right now is an acute shortage in supply. It is currently unavailable at major retailers like Best Buy, while MicroCenter has stocks at only a few physical stores. The cheaper Founders Edition models are unavailable anywhere, meaning you'll be forced to buy a custom OC model at an astronomical price if you have your heart set on a 4090.

The cheapest available option when we checked was a PNY custom card that was priced at $1669.99 at GameStop, but it's still up sharply from its original price of around $1,500 less than three months ago. There are a few other options available from Gigabyte, Asus and MSI at around the $2,000 mark, while the rest are all priced above $2,000. In each case, only a few models were in stock when we checked, so they might not even be available for purchase by the time you read this.

While the ongoing Black Friday deals may mean impressive discounts on most electronic gadgets, gizmos, and PC hardware, the lucrative pricing doesn't extend to the RTX 4090. The card is now more expensive than ever, meaning if you were waiting to score an RTX 4090 at a discount this holiday season, you're in for a massive shock. So if you were saving up for the RTX 4090, the best thing you can do is wait a little longer for the rumored RTX 4080 Ti, which is tipped to offer similar performance, but at a relatively more affordable ~$1,200 price point.