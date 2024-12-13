Summary Nvidia may reveal RTX 50 series at CES 2025, featuring GPUs like the 5090 requiring 600W.

Nvidia's presence at CES hints at new GPUs, with "50" appearing multiple times in teasers.

RTX 50 series rumored for Q1 2025 release - catch up on expected details before launch.

We've heard rumors of Nvidia's RTX 50 "Blackwell" range, including the terrifying tipoff that the 5090 will require 600W of power alone. However, the graphics giant has been pretty good at keeping a lid on things, as some parts are still a mystery. If you're curious as to what Nvidia has planned, the company has dropped a ton of hints that it will reveal all during the upcoming CES 2025 event in January.

Related Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super review: The best mainstream GPU got better The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super brings even more value to the best of the 40-series.

Nvidia hints at an RTX 50 reveal at CES 2025

The first hint that Nvidia has something big to announce is the very fact that it's showing up at CES in the first place. As announced on the Nvidia website, CEO Jensen Huang will take the stage and give a keynote at 6:30 pm PST on Monday, January 6. Granted, Nvidia could easily fill up a keynote with new AI-related announcements, but everyone will be looking for a new GPU.

The second hint is the number of times that "50" appears in Nvidia's CES material, a potential hint toward the RTX 50 series. Not only does an image from Nvidia's X account contain a "50" among the digital patterns, but it's also holding the GeForce LAN 50 event, a 50-hour-long gaming event.

If this is the first time you've heard about Nvidia's RTX 50 range, you'll want to catch up quickly. Rumors have its release date penciled in for a Q1 2025 release, and if they're true, we should see these cards hit the market very soon. As such, check out all of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series rumors and see what we expect from Team Green in January.