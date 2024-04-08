Key Takeaways Nvidia may release the GeForce RTX 50 series in late 2024.

Board partners expect high-end products like the 5080 and 5090.

Analysts anticipate major GPU upgrades boosting shipment volumes and average selling price.

Previously, we hoped that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 would be announced at CES 2025. However, as it turns out, we may see its release a little earlier than that. Nvidia's board partners are expecting the GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090 to be released in the fourth quarter of 2024, which would place it a month or two earlier than what we first thought.

Nvidia may release the GeForce RTX 50 series in late 2024

As spotted by VideoCardz, a Chinese website called Money UDN posted an article about how board partners to Nvidia are expecting some big movement by the end of this year:

Board manufacturers anticipate the launch of NVIDIA’s latest RTX 50 series graphics cards in the fourth quarter, initially focusing on high-end products like the 5090 and 5080. Analysts are optimistic that NVIDIA’s biennial major GPU upgrades will boost shipment volumes for board manufacturers this year and drive up the average selling price (ASP) of graphics card products.

VideoCardz also points to a recent post on X involving a well-known Nvidia leaker, kopite7kimi. They also mentioned Q4 2024 when asked about the new Nvidia graphics cards:

As such, there's a good chance that this report is correct and that we'll be seeing RTX 50 graphics cards in our PCs before 2025 comes around. In fact, with Nvidia being in an excellent position with its dominance in the AI hardware market, the graphics giant probably wants to keep the RTX train rolling while they're still ahead. And while we don't know the exact specifications of the RTX 50 series, it'll be exciting to see what the new family of graphics cards can manage.