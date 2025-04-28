Summary Nvidia may release an RTX 5070 Super and RTX 5080 Super with increased VRAM capacity.

The potential Super refresh could use 3GB GDDR7 modules for larger memory without a redesign.

A Super refresh may arrive around CES 2026, but it's too early to say for sure.

With the RTX 5060 Ti behind us, Nvidia is almost done rolling out its initial lineup of RTX 50-series GPUs, and leakers are already looking at the future. According to members of the Chiphell forums (spotted by VideoCardz), Nvidia is working on a Super refresh for some of its RTX 50-series GPUs. Presumably, these cards would use the full GPU die available, short of the RTX 5090, which already uses the full die. More importantly, they're said to come with a large bump to VRAM capacity, which has been a pain point on recent Nvidia launches like the RTX 5070.

An RTX 50-series Super refresh could bump VRAM capacity

Make sure to add a dash of salt to this one, though