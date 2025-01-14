By now, Nvidia's new RTX 50 series GPUs might be all over your feeds. People are in awe of the massive performance leap Nvidia showcased and the price cuts that came out of nowhere. However, there have also been a lot of less-than-exuberant reactions to CEO Jensen Huang's CES keynote due to the fact that it didn't come across as fully transparent.

In many ways, the RTX 5000 announcement was very different from anything the company has done before. Perhaps it's because these new graphics cards are positioned differently from any of Team Green's previous offerings. And therein lies the source of this undercurrent of misleading claims and unfair comparisons by the company — something that I'll try to dissect in this article.

5 Nvidia is hiding the raw performance of the 50 series

No, the RTX 5070 isn't magically the new RTX 4090

Close

Of all the things Nvidia claimed in its CES keynote, perhaps the one that caught the most attention was the new RTX 5070 (priced at $549) offering RTX 4090 levels of performance — a $1,599 GPU that almost always sold for much higher than that. Although Jensen clearly mentioned that this feat was only possible thanks to the full power of the Blackwell hardware and DLSS 4, especially Multi Frame Generation, with the latter being exclusive to the RTX 50 series, there's more to it than meets the eye.

Nvidia's own performance comparison between the RTX 50 and RTX 40 series GPUs conveniently omits any rasterization-only, non-upscaled scenarios. The games the company used to showcase the huge performance gains on the new generation of cards, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, A Plague Tale Requiem, and Far Cry 6, were all running with ray tracing and DLSS turned on.

Consumers will have to wait for third-party reviews to see the raw performance uplift of the Blackwell architecture compared to Ada Lovelace. I'm not too confident about those because the specs of the RTX 5070, seen head-to-head against those of the RTX 4090, make it abundantly clear that the former is a far cry from the RTX 40 series flagship. Nvidia hasn't suddenly put a massively improved GPU die inside the RTX 5070 — compared to the top-end RTX 5000 SKUs as well as the RTX 4090; it's a heavily cut-down product.

In all likelihood, we will see the RTX 5070 perform way worse than the RTX 4090, as a next-gen 70-class usually does. Similarly, without the AI-generated frames, thanks to Multi Frame Generation, none of the other SKUs that Nvidia announced will be as impressive as the company is making it seem in the charts it currently has on its website. I'm not saying AI frames are "fake" or anything of the sort, but Nvidia isn't being as transparent as some of us would like.

4 Nvidia isn't making the right comparisons

The charts on the website are a bit misleading

Even if you keep aside the omission of the rasterized performance of the RTX 50 series, Nvidia isn't really making fair comparisons with the RTX 40 series cards. For instance, the performance charts on the company's website pit the RTX 5080 against the RTX 4080, which might seem like the obvious thing to do at first glance. The RTX 4080 was launched at $1,200, whereas the new RTX 5080 offers double the performance at $999 — a sweet deal, right?

Not so fast, since the more accurate comparison should be the RTX 5080 vs. RTX 4080 Super. The refreshed Super card was essentially the same RTX 4080 but with a reduced price of $999. More importantly, however, the specs of the RTX 5080, when viewed against those of the RTX 4080 Super, are hardly impressive — a mere 5% increase in CUDA cores and ray tracing cores.

The same story plays out when you compare the RTX 5070 Ti to the RTX 4070 Ti Super instead of the RTX 4070 Ti. And going further down the stack, the RTX 5070 actually falls behind in specs to the RTX 4070 Super. Now, I know the new Blackwell architecture, coupled with the faster GDDR7 memory and slightly higher clock speeds, should also be taken into consideration, but these improvements can only do so much.

All the tall performance claims Nvidia has made are on the back of the AI-heavy DLSS 4 software improvements, but as I mentioned before, the raw performance of the latest cards is still shrouded in mystery.