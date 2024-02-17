With Intel joining the GPU race with its Arc series, there’s a lot of competition in the graphics card industry. Nevertheless, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series still has some of the best GPUs that money can buy. From enhancing the ray-tracing capabilities to improving in-game FPS using a combination of DLSS 3.5 and frame generation, the Ada Lovelace GPUs are a fantastic addition to the RTX branding, and you can expect this trend to continue with the upcoming GeForce RTX 5000 graphics cards.

Named “Blackwell” after the Mathematician David Blackwell, the new graphics cards from Team Green are rumored to bring high-bandwidth GDDR7 memory, MCM design, and other features to the table. In this article, we’ll recap all the rumors and leaks about the GeForce RTX 5000 family,

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series: When we're hoping to see it, and how much we want to pay

Nvidia tends to follow a 2-year release cycle for consumer graphics cards, with a refresh of the present-gen hardware around the one-year mark. Since Team Green debuted the Super variants of its current RTX 4000 GPUs in January 2024, we believe the Blackwell series will be unveiled between late 2024 and early 2025.

Earlier, HardwareLUXX, a German tech website, reported that we won’t see the “Ada Lovelace-Next” graphics cards before 2025. On the other hand, Youtuber Moore’s Law Is Dead claimed that the newer cards could drop as early as Q4 2024. According to the leaker who tipped them off, the release window of the new series hinges on the sales of the RTX 4000 lineup and competition from AMD’s upcoming RDNA 4 series GPUs. Either way, if Nvidia ends up announcing the top-of-the-line RTX 5090 by CES 2025, we could see low and mid-range RTX 5000 GPUs before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the pricing for the new graphics cards is anybody’s guess. The RTX series is notorious for being overpriced, and the exorbitant pricing trends are expected to continue with the Blackwell family. Assuming we’ll have an RTX 5090 instead of a 5090 Ti as the flagship GPU, it should bear the same (or slightly higher) launch price of $1,599 as the current-gen GeForce RTX 4090.

Specs RTX 5090 RTX 4090 Interface PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Memory X GB (possibly 24GB) GDDR7 24GB GDDR6X CUDA cores 24,576 16,384 L2 cache 128MB 72MB Boost clock 2.9GHz 2.52GHz Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Memory bus width 384-bit 384-bit Memory bandwidth 1,536 GB/s 1,008 GB/s

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series: What we could see

Potential MCM design

Unlike AMD, Nvidia has stuck to monolithic dies for its graphics cards. A monolithic chip has all the circuitry on the same die, which makes it difficult to shrink the transistors without increasing the overall chip size. In contrast, a Multi-Chip Module (MCM) approach involves adding separate chips (called chiplets) connected via interposers onto a single substrate. This increases the scalability of MCM-based chips and allows manufacturers to squeeze in better specs.

According to leaker Kopite7kimi, Nvidia’s GB100 and GB102 data center chips will feature an MCM design instead of the traditional monolithic architecture. Likewise, the high-end GB202 chip is expected to bring the MCM architecture to consumer GPUs.

However, this new design probably won’t be included in the GB203, GB205, GB206, and GB207 chips as Nvidia will go with the same old monolithic architecture for its budget and mid-range GPUs.

Higher bandwidth GDDR7 memory

Many GPU enthusiasts were disappointed with the Ada Lovelace family because Nvidia decided to bring over the GDDR6X and GDDR6 memory from older GPUs. Luckily, the rumor mill claims that the flagship graphics card(s) from the RTX 5000 series will leverage the latest GDDR7 memory.

For reference, the GeForce RTX 4090 had a memory bandwidth of 1,008 GB/s, which is the same as that of the last-gen GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. In contrast, the memory bandwidth of the RTX 5090 is rumored to be 1,536 GB/s, which is a staggering 52% upgrade!

It was also believed that the GeForce RTX 5090 would have a larger 512-bit memory bus. Sadly, this rumor was later dispelled by kopite7kimi, who stated that the flagship Blackwell graphics card would feature the same 384-bit bus as the RTX 4090 and RTX 3090 Ti.

New 3nm manufacturing process (with a higher core count)

Nvidia has continued to utilize newer manufacturing processes over the last couple of GPU generations, and the Blackwell series is no different. Team Green’s upcoming GPU family will be based on TSMC’s 3nm process node, which is smaller than the Ada Lovelace series’ 5nm node.

In an older tweet, kopite7kimi revealed that there won’t be a significant increase in the number of Graphics Processing Clusters (GPCs) and Texture Processor Clusters (TPCs) on the new GPUs. Additionally, panzerlied claimed that besides a 15% increase in frequency and 78% more cache, the RTX 5090 could see a 50% improvement in scale, which could translate to a higher 24,576 CUDA core count.

Support for PCIe 5.0 and DisplayPort 2.1

Although the Ada Lovelace GPUs will work with PCIe 5.0 motherboards, they aren’t able to make full use of the high-speed interface standard. However, it’s expected that the Blackwell GPUs will be able to leverage the lightning-fast data transfer speeds provided by PCI Express Gen 5.0.

Likewise, the GeForce RTX 5000 graphics cards are rumored to be a step up from their predecessors in terms of display capabilities. According to kopite7kimi, the new GPUs will be compatible with the DisplayPort 2.1 standard, which supports much higher bandwidth, refresh rate, and resolution than the last-gen DisplayPort 1.4.

Conclusion

And that was all the information we have on Team Green's upcoming graphics cards. Although many of these leaks were disclosed by somewhat trustworthy sources, you should take them with a grain of salt. After all, the Ada Lovelace family was rumored to have an RTX 4090 Ti bearing a max TDP of 800W at the top of the pecking order, though the claims were eventually put to rest.

Nevertheless, we’re still a long way from the actual release of the GPUs. Even if Nvidia delays the Blackwell family until 2025, we’re bound to hear more details later this year. But if you're unable to wait for the Blackwell series, the GeForce RTX 4070 is a fantastic mid-range graphics card that provides solid performance without costing a fortune.