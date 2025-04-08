Summary RTX 5060 Ti benchmark slightly surpasses RTX 4060 Ti, scoring equal to RTX 2080 Ti.

RTX 5060 Ti power draw and temperature results look promising.

Nvidia is likely to release 8GB and 16GB models for RTX 5060 Ti, debunking 12GB VRAM rumors.

Rumors are circulating about Nvidia's RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti. Although Nvidia hasn't officially announced the two GPUs yet, we've already seen prebuilt PCs packing the cards, along with leaked prices, suggesting a launch is just around the corner. Adding more fuel to that fire is a new benchmark that surfaced in the Furmark database, which was spotted by Ruchard Huynh on X (via Wccftech), who claims the device ID for the GPU matches the RTX 5060 Ti.

RTX 5060 Ti benchmark matches what we saw last generation

FurMark doesn't paint a full picture, however