Summary Nvidia RTX 5060 series rumored to launch on April 16th with 8GB and 16GB versions.

Originally scheduled for late-March, both versions will now release mid-April.

Rumors suggest pricing between $400-500, GDDR7 memory, and 180W power usage, facing competition from Intel and AMD.

Things haven't been going great for Nvidia's latest RTX 50 series launch. While the company did manage to get the 5070 and the 5090 out the door, they were plagued with black screen driver issues and missing ROPs that put a damper on the hype. Then, the RTX 5060 was delayed due to hardware issues, missing its March release point. If you've been holding out for a more affordable Nvidia graphics card, here is some good news: if a leak is to be believed, we'll see them released in about three weeks time.

The Nvidia RTX 5060 series may launch on April 16th

As spotted by WccfTech, the leak comes to us via X user wxnod, who has been at the forefront of a few Nvidia leaks in the past. This time, they're here to give us some good news about the RTX 5060 release, as they claim it'll come out in mid-April.

Originally, we were meant to see the 16GB version come out in late-March, with the 8GB backing it up mid-April. As such, this isn't too drastic a change, as we'll instead see both cards release at the original 8GB card's timing.

So, what can we expect from this 5060 card? Currently, rumors suggest that they'll aim for a $400-500 bracket, come with GDDR7 memory, and have a power usage rating of 180W. While it's a great deal less expensive than the $2,000 5090 (that is, if you can find one not picked up by a scalper), it'll be interesting to see how people react to it, given how we've got Intel's Battlemage cards out in the open and AMD's newest cards preparing for their grand debut. Given how our comparison between the Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders edition and the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Steel Legend came out with a clear win for Team Red, Nvidia doesn't have the same cushy lead on the competition as it once had.