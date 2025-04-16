Nvidia hasn't hit its stride this generation, and the RTX 5060 Ti doesn't change that. Leveraging the same node as last-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs, it's no surprise that we've seen price drops on RTX 50-series graphics cards as Nvidia tries to provide value to gamers with the right balance of raw performance and a healthy boost from DLSS Multi-Frame Generation (MFG). The RTX 5060 Ti is just uniquely positioned to benefit from both those price cuts and MFG.

The generational improvements aren't as high as I'd like them to be, and prices are sure to climb a few weeks after release. But for the first time this generation, it feels like Nvidia has nailed the balance of performance, price, and features. It's far from a perfect graphics card, but when the rubber meets the road and I need to recommend a GPU around $400, the RTX 5060 Ti will be the first one that comes to mind.

About this review: Nvidia provided XDA with a sample for testing, but had no input ahead of publication.

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 7.5 / 10 Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti doesn't provide a massive generational uplift, but it hits the sweet spot on pricing and performance with DLSS 4 at the helm. Pros & Cons DLSS 4 enables otherwise impossible performance

Large price cut on 16GB model

Single, 8-pin power connector Falls short of the RTX 4070

16GB frame buffer still uses a 128-bit bus $479 at Newegg

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti pricing and availability