Despite its fair share of controversy, Nvidia's recent RTX 5060 Ti is a solid GPU, assuming you spring for the 16GB model and can find a model near list price. It's certainly one of the most impressive GPUs Nvidia has released this generation, but it faces some stiff competition from AMD. No, I'm not talking about the RX 9070 XT, which is next to impossible to find at list price. I'm talking about last-gen's RX 7800 XT.
It's a generation older, but the RX 7800 XT puts up an impressive fight against the RTX 5060 Ti, especially considering where prices are today. You'll need to shop around to find an RX 7800 XT secondhand, but if you're able to find one, you're in for a treat.
-
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
The king of AMD's RX 70 series graphics cards for 1440p gaming, this is the GPU you should buy if you're after butter-smooth 2K performance. The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is also fairly good at 4K gaming, especially when paired with FSR.Pros & Cons
- Excellent 1440p performance
- Good 4K performance
- DisplayPort 2.1 and AV1 support
- Ray tracing is poor compared to RTX 4070
-
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti doesn't provide a massive generational uplift, but it hits the sweet spot on pricing and performance with DLSS 4 at the helm.Pros & Cons
- DLSS 4 enables otherwise impossible performance
- Large price cut on 16GB model
- Single, 8-pin power connector
- Falls short of the RTX 4070
- 16GB frame buffer still uses a 128-bit bus