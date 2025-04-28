Despite its fair share of controversy, Nvidia's recent RTX 5060 Ti is a solid GPU, assuming you spring for the 16GB model and can find a model near list price. It's certainly one of the most impressive GPUs Nvidia has released this generation, but it faces some stiff competition from AMD. No, I'm not talking about the RX 9070 XT, which is next to impossible to find at list price. I'm talking about last-gen's RX 7800 XT.

It's a generation older, but the RX 7800 XT puts up an impressive fight against the RTX 5060 Ti, especially considering where prices are today. You'll need to shop around to find an RX 7800 XT secondhand, but if you're able to find one, you're in for a treat.