Summary RTX 5070 prices are soaring to $100+ over MSRP

Scalpers are already listing the RTX 5070 for $1,100+

Nvidia's Founder's Edition RTX 5070 won't be available until late March

Nvidia's new RTX 5070 is officially available, and although you can still find the card in stock at retailers, you probably won't like the price. As Nvidia promised, several models are listed at MSRP, but they're sold out. If you want to buy an RTX 5070 now, you'll spend at least $100 over list price, which is a bad deal considering the performance I saw in our RTX 5070 review.

RTX 5070 prices are already skyrocketing